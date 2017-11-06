Florida State University bans Greek life after student death

Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on College Avenue near FSU campus. (Photo: Joe Rondone/Democrat)

Florida State University President John Thrasher has announced a ban on all fraternities and sororities following the death of a student after a house party Friday.

"I want to send a serious message, I really do," said Thrasher. "We've got a serious problem."

FSU student, 20-year-old Andrew Coffey of Pompano Beach was found unresponsive at about 10:25 a.m. Friday, the morning after a house party about a mile from campus. Coffey, a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge, was given medical treatment but died on the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends,” said Pi Kappa Phi Chief Executive Officer Mark E. Timmes in a statement provided to the Tallahassee Democrat. “We appreciate the partnership and support from the Division of Student Affairs during this difficult time.”

All fraternity and sorority chapters are prohibited from holding new member events, chapter meetings, chapter organized tailgates, socials, philanthropy, retreats, intramurals and organized participation in Market Wednesday and Homecoming,

A ban on alcohol has also been issued at all Recognized Student Organization events during the interim suspension.

“All of our student organizations – Greek organizations and the other recognized student organizations on campus – must step up. They will have to participate in the solution,” Thrasher said.

The death came at the outset of Parents’ Weekend, a time when the university hosts thousands of families and showcases its campus.

