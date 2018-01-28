Grammy Awards: Trump tweet takes on Jay Z on eve of Grammys

Honoree Jay-Z accepts the President's Merit Award onstage during the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Things should get interesting at the Garden.

President Donald Trump went after Jay Z on Twitter on the eve of the Grammys at Madison Square Garden. Trump apparently took umbrage at Jay Z’s comments on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show,” which aired Saturday, Jan. 27.

“Somebody please inform Jay Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!,” Trump posted on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 28.

Jay Z was asked bout Trump’s reported comments using a derogatory word to describe Haiti and and countries in Africa on the Jones show.

“Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it’s really hurtful because he’s looking down on a whole population of people and he’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people,” said Jay Z on the program.

As for Black unemployment, “it’s not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point,” said Jay Z, aka Shawn Carter of New York City. “You treat people like human beings. That’s the main point. It goes back to the whole thing — ‘treat me really bad and pay me well.’ It’s not going to lead to happiness, it’s going to lead to, again, the same thing. Everyone’s going to be sick.”

Trumps comments are indicative of a broader racism in the country, Jay Z said.

"Something happened and he's in pain and he's expressing it this way," Jay Z said.

Jay Z’s “4:44” album has eight nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap Album. The Grammys air 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 on CBS.

