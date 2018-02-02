Groundhog Day 2018: Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA. - Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, saw his shadow at sunrise Friday and predicted more winter weather.
Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.
Introducing #PunxsutawneyPhil! #GHD2018 pic.twitter.com/rcYNztUzno— visit PA (@visitPA) February 2, 2018
In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.
