Deputies visit a girl who was victim of a horrifying crime

Diana Romero was the only survivor of a massacre that happened on July 6, when police found the bodies of five people who were killed, they believe, by Isabel Martinez.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA. - Members of the Gwinnett County sheriff’s department recently visited a girl who was the sole survivor of a horrifying crime.

Thankfully, Diana Romero, age 9, is, according to the department, “a happy, healthy little girl who seems to be thriving under the care of her loving family.”

Martinez allegedly stabbed her husband and five children to death, and tried to kill Diana Romero as well. She was rushed to the hospital and today seems to recovered.

“Diana has been in our thoughts and prayers for many weeks, so we wanted to visit her at her new home, where she lives with her aunt, uncle and two young cousins,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department.

“We weren't sure what to expect when we met this little girl, who's experienced such horrific violence and unimaginable loss, but what we met was a happy, healthy little girl who seems to be thriving under the care of her loving family," the department said. "Of course, we came bearing gifts for this special girl, most of them donated from wonderful citizens like you who wanted to make her smile.”

