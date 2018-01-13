Hawaii ballistic missile alert was false alarm, officials say

This is a breaking news story, please refresh the page for the latest information.

A Hawaii Congresswoman says an emergency alert warning of a "ballistic missile" heading to Hawaii was a false alarm and there is no threat.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard shared a screenshot of the false emergency alert around 1:19 Eastern time.

The message, which appears to have been sent to cell phone users in Hawaii at the time, falsely warned that there was a ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii and advised everyone to seek immediate shelter. It also specifically said it was "not a drill."

"I have confirmed with officials there is no incoming missile," Rep. Gabbard quickly tweeted in response.

HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also confirmed on Twitter that there was "NO missile threat to Hawaii."

A NORAD spokesperson told Buzzfeed that they're "trying to figure out where this came from or how this started."

A Buzzfeed reporter noted another alert clarifying that the first was a mistake wasn't sent out for nearly 40 minutes.

Finally pic.twitter.com/pEJb3pePhq — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@michellebvd) January 13, 2018

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

State Warning Point has issued a Missile Alert in ERROR! There is NO threat to the State of Hawaii! #HonoluluPD #HonoluluPolice #cchnl pic.twitter.com/h8ds1mx2ut — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 13, 2018

My mom just sent me this message from Hawaii. What is going on? #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/N0Pi6GromP — Cecile Juliette KHSL (@CecileJuliette) January 13, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA