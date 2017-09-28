HHS Sec. Tom Price apologizes for flights, plans to reimburse taxpayers

U.S. Heath and Human Services Secretary Tom Price attends a listening session regarding the opioid crisis hosted by First Lady Melanie Trump, September 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price apologized Thursday for his use of a private plane for official business after President Trump said he was "not happy" with Price.

Price said he plans to reimburse taxpayers and will fly commercial in the future.

In a statement released Thursday he said, "I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayers dollars. All of my political career I've fought for the taxpayer. I know as well as anyone that the American people want to know that their hard-earned dollars are being spent wisely by government officials."

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday about Price as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.

Asked whether he's planning on firing Price, Trump responded: "We'll see."

Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He's also said he welcomes the review.

Trump's comments came as a congressional committee launched a wide-ranging examination of air travel by high-ranking Trump officials following reports that Price used pricey charters when cheaper commercial flights were available.

The House Oversight and Government Reform committee sent detailed records requests to the White House and 24 federal agencies.

Signed by committee's top Republican and Democrat, the requests demand information on political appointees' use of government planes for personal travel, as well as their use of private charters for official travel.

Congressional investigators are asking for records dating back to Trump's first day in office.

Separately, the Health and Human Services inspector general's office is also looking into some two dozen trips reportedly taken by Price.

Lawmakers are demanding records by Oct. 10.

