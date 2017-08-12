Hollywood tries to make sense of Charlottesville on Twitter

Rescue workers and volunteer medics tend to people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

This has not been America's finest hour.

On Saturday, an alt-right-led "Unite the Right" rally to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va., sparked violence. Later a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing one person and injuring 19 others.

President Trump didn't acknowledge the situation on Twitter until nearly 1:30 p.m. ET, leading Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling to condemn him for remaining silent for so long.

Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2017

By the time he did, it was too little, too late for actor Samuel Roukin from AMC's Turn: Washington's Spies. Earlier he asked, "Where the (expletive) is the condemnation of Charlottesville Nazi rally from 45? Nowhere to be seen because he and Bannon enabled it."

Late to the party... https://t.co/Mb0ad2LCN1 — samuel roukin (@samuelroukin) August 12, 2017

The Office's Ed Helms condemned Trump's statement as "milquetoast drivel," asking "What kind of coward is afraid to call out white supremacy by name?"

Likewise for comedian Kumail Nanjiani.

If the @GOP & all its leaders do not condemn this white supremacist rally in the most specific terms possible, we know where we're headed. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

Later, after Trump's televised remarks in which he once again refused to single out white supremacists, saying only that there was responsibility "on many sides," Nanjiani said those three words "protected violent bigotry."

"On many sides."



Never forget that phrase.



Three words that protected violent bigotry.



"On many sides." — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

George Takei said Trump's "many sides" comment was the very model of moral cowardice and false equivalence.

If you ever need to explain moral cowardice and false equivalence, quote Trump's "on all sides" speech today. Made me want to turn and spit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 12, 2017

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon addressed his tweet to those who have been saying "give Trump a chance."

To all of you who ever thought of Trump: Just give him a chance...

Look at Charlottesville.

Look at his "reponse"

Then search your soul. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 12, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres asked the question that is probably on a lot of people's minds: "Is this America now?"

Is this America now? We cannot let this stand. #Charlottesville — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2017

Let's hope not.