At least 3 dead in Hawaii apartment fire

At least three people have died after a fire started in a high-rise apartment building in Honolulu Friday.

It is not yet clear what started the fire. Social media posts appeared to show the apartment building engulfed in smoke.

NBC News reported people are being evacuated from the building.

DEVELOPING: Evacuations underway at high-rise building in Honolulu after four-alarm fire erupts. (Video by Greg Walker.) pic.twitter.com/9Tf2uakhwc — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 15, 2017

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

