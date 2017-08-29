Houston officer drowns while on duty, chief says

Sgt. Steve Perez died Sunday after getting caught in floodwaters in Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.

The Houston Chronicle has reported that the 30-year officer was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn't get himself out of his car.

Mayor announces death of Sgt. Steve Perez who lost his life on the way to work. #KHOU11 #HarveyFlood — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 29, 2017

Chief says the officer was with division for 34 years. He spent 2.5 hours trying to get to duty station and couldn't find path. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Dx8sceEerw — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 29, 2017

Officer was found Monday evening at Hardy toll and Beltway 8 underpass. Wife says she told him not to go to work. #KHOU11 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 29, 2017

Wife, father-in-law warned late Houston police officer not to go to work, @ArtAcevedo recounts.



His response? "We've got work to do." pic.twitter.com/Dak0IR9buE — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 29, 2017

