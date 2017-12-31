How to survive the cold in Times Square this New Year's Eve

Workers unload the numerals 1 and 8 as they arrive in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration, December 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

It's going to be a frigid fest in Times Square this year.

With temperatures forecast for 11 degrees at midnight in the heart of New York's New Year's Eve celebrations, partygoers may have to weather the second-chilliest ball drop on record.

To get you ready for staying warm for the New Year's bash, USA TODAY got a few tips from the party's planners, emergency management officials and extreme weather legend Al Roker of NBC's Today show.

Here's your guide to staying warm in Times Square this New Year's Eve:

What should I wear?

Layers, layers, layers.

"Folks should start with a base layer of long underwear of merino wool and then use a number of lighter layers, finishing with a good warm coat," Roker said.

For your hands, Roker suggests insulated mittens, not gloves. Your fingers will stay warmer when they're not separated by fabric.

"And warm, insulating socks with a great boot like a Sorel are a must. If your feet get cold, all is lost," Roker added.

Try not to have any skin exposed to the cold air, said Herman Schaffer, assistant commissioner for community outreach at NYC Emergency Management.

Consider synthetics, too — like Gor-Tex and polypropylene jackets — as well as wind-and water-resistant clothing, the Times Square Alliance, which co-coordinates the New Year's Eve bash, recommends.

What should I bring (other than warm clothes)?

Backpacks and other large bags won't get through security, according to the Times Square Alliance, so make sure you pack smart.

A portable phone charger can't hurt, either.

Schaffer also recommends bringing extra hand and foot warmers. "If you don't use them, someone else will appreciate them."

What about booze? Won't that warm me up?

Don't even think about it.

Not only is it illegal to drink in the street, but it also could be dangerous.

"The booze may go down all warm and tingly," Roker said. But "it dilates your blood vessels and brings your blood closer to the skin surface and all that frigid air, making you feel colder."

So save the bubbly for when you make it home.

What if the cold gets serious?

Even if the forecast doesn't look too daunting, Schaffer warned that hypothermia and frostbite could be serious concerns.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker predicts it will feel up to minus 10 degrees at midnight in Times Square with winds reaching 20 mph.

If you notice yourself or your friend shivering, slurring speech or feeling low energy, it may be time to go inside. Schaffer said you may notice your muscles freezing up as the first sign of hypothermia.

The symptoms often start gradually, according to the Mayo Clinic, so it could be hard to tell if someone is at risk. Some also experience confusion, which can exacerbate the problem.

Emergency medical staff will be all around Times Square, Schaffer said, so don't hesitate to seek care if you think you may be at risk.

"It's not something (you) should be playing around with," Schaffer said. "As much fun as it is to see the ball drop, you need to take care of yourself first."

How long will I have to wait outside?

Most partygoers will have to wait outside for hours before the drop as the Times Square Alliance is expecting one million people this year.

Schaffer said most tourists and first-time partygoers don't expect the wait to last as long as it does each year. "It's going to take you some time to get to a warm spot."

The Times Square Alliance recommends arriving early in the afternoon for the best view, but knowing the perfect time to show up is impossible. Police will close nearby streets off at 3 p.m., and if you arrive before they barricade off viewing areas, they may ask you to move.

Some shops and restaurants nearby may be open, but it'll be up to each location to decide, the Times Square Alliance said.

And don't bank on getting your spot back if you have to peel off.

Contributing: John Bacon

Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller.

