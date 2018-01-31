Incredible images of the rare blue blood moon

The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse, referred to as the "super blue blood moon", in Kumal, some 105 kms away from Mandalay City on January 31, 2018. (Photo: YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

What looked like a red ball of fire appeared in the sky early Wednesday morning. The rare blue blood moon was combination of a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse.

It was a big deal, considering it was the first such lunar trifecta visible from the U.S. since 1866.

The blue moon refers to the second full moon in a single calendar month. The supermoon is when a full moon is at its closest point in orbit to Earth. The total lunar eclipse is to thank for that red color, a blood moon.

Here are some images of the rare sight:

The Statue of Liberty made an epic cameo in New York blue blood moon images.

The super blue blood moon is eclipsed as it sets at sunrise next to the Statue of Liberty in New York City this morning. #newyork #newyorkcity#nyc @nyc @agreatbigcity #LunarEclipse #SuperBlueBloodMoon @statueellisnps pic.twitter.com/IhqBCpcBjb — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) January 31, 2018

The moon was also seen setting over the Empire State building.

Here is the sight from Orlando.

Birds take flight as the very rare Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Orange County Courthouse in # Orlando this morning. #BlueMoon #sky pic.twitter.com/b9d2YpzIUN — Red Huber (@RedHuber) January 31, 2018

Another photographer in Florida captured the sight from Clearwater Beach.

In Los Angeles, a plane can be seen flying across the moon.

A plane flies passing the moon over Los Angeles, California, on January 31, 2018. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A photographer in Singapore photographed the moon by a cable car gondola.

This was the view from Myanmar.

