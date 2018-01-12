Is your Sam's Club closing? Here's the list

Soon, Sam is going to have less of a club.
With Sam's Club closing 63 stores, the big membership warehouse chain run by Walmart is going to face some big changes. Illinois loses six.
The closings fall across many states, but they hit some harder than others. Alaska, for instance, loses three Sam's Club stores while far more populous Tennessee loses only one.
List of stores closing around the country, with state, city and address:
Alabama
Irondale: 3900 Grants Mill Road, 35210
Alaska
Anchorage, 8801 Old Seward Hwy., 99515
Anchorage, 1074 N Muldoon Road, 99504
Fairbanks, 48 College Road, 99701
Arizona
Casa Grande, 2425 E Florence Blvd., 85194
Chandler, 1375 S Arizona Ave., 85286
Prescott Valley, 5757 E State Route 69, 86314
Scottsdale, 15255 N Northsight Blvd., 85260
California
City of Industry, 17835 Gale Ave, 91748
Stanton, 12540 Beach Blvd., 90680
Sacramento, 3360 El Camino Ave., 95821
San Fernando, 12920 Foothill Blvd., 91340
Connecticut
Manchester, 69 Pavilions Drive, 06042
Orange, 2 Boston Post Road, 06477
Florida
Fern Park, 355 FL-436, 32730
Tampa, 5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy., 33611
Georgia
Lithonia, 2994 Turner Hill Road, 30038
Illinois
Batavia, 501 N Randall Road, 60510
Matteson, 21430 S Cicero Ave., 60443
Moline, 6600 44th Ave., 61265
Naperville, 808 S Illinois Rte 59, 60540
Romeoville, 460 S Weber Road, 60446
Streamwood, 900 S Barrington Road, 60107
Wheeling, 1055 McHenry Road, 60090
Indiana
Indianapolis, 3015 W 86th St., 46268
Indianapolis, 10859 E Washington St., 46229
Goshen, 4024 Elkhart Rd #1, 46526
Louisiana
Baton Rouge, 9598 Cortana Place, 70815
Maryland
Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road, 21117
Massachusetts
Worcester, 1 Tobias Boland Way, 01607
Michigan
Farmington Hills, 32625 Northwestern Hwy., 48334
Lansing, 340 E Edgewood Blvd., 48911
Minnesota
Moorhead, 2800 27th Ave S., 56560
St. Louis Park, 3745 Louisiana Ave S., 55426
New Hampshire
Manchester, 200 John E Devine Drive, 03103
Seabrook, 11 Batchelder Road, 03874
New Jersey
Budd Lake, 81 International Dr S., 07828
Linden, 1900 E Linden Ave., 07036
Princeton, 301 Nassau Park Blvd., 08540
New York
Jamestown, 720 Fairmount Ave, NY 14701
Rochester, 700 Elmridge Center Drive, 14626
Rochester, 1600 Marketplace Drive, 14623
Syracuse, 2649 Erie Blvd. E., 13224
North Carolina
Lumberton, 5085 Dawn Drive, 28360
Morrisville, 1101 Shiloh Glenn Drive, 27560
Ohio
Cincinnati, 4825 Marburg Ave., 45209
Loveland, 9570 Fields Ertel Road, 45140
Tennessee
Memphis, 1805 Getwell Road, 38111
Nashville, 615 Old Hickory Blvd., 37209
Texas
Houston, 1615 S Loop W., 77054
Houston, 13331 Westheimer Road, 77077
New Caney, 22296 Market Place Drive, 77357
San Antonio, 12919 San Pedro Ave., 78216
Virginia
Norfolk, 741 E Little Creek Road, 23518
Richmond, 4571 S Laburnum Ave., 23231
Washington
Auburn, 1101 Outlet Collection Way, 98001
Renton, 901 S Grady Way, 98057
Seattle, 13550 Aurora Ave. N., 98133
Wisconsin
Madison, 7050 Watts Road, 53719
West Allis, 1540 S 108th St., 53214
Puerto Rico
Barceloneta, 1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera
Bayamon, Carr 830
Humacao, Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos
