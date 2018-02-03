Janet Jackson: I'm not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Music Icon Award honoree Janet Jackson attends OUT Magazine #OUT100 Event at the the Altman Building on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for OUT Magazine, 2017 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

The pop icon said in a statement "to put to rest any speculation or rumors" as to whether she will be performing at the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Minnesota on Sunday: "I will not."

She thanked her fans for their support and said she looks forward to seeing them very soon.

Timberlake is returning to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson caused a national controversy. Timberlake was Jackson's guest during her performance and ripped off a piece of her clothing, revealed her breast.

CBS aired that Super Bowl and was fined by the Federal Communications Commission. The fine later was overturned.

Singers Janet Jackson and surprise guest Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

© 2018 Associated Press