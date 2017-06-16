Close John G. Avildsen, director of 'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' has died TEGNA 9:45 PM. EDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST John G. Avildsen, the director of "Rocky" and "Karate Kid" has died, according to his son. "Rocky" won Avildsen the Oscar for Best Director in 1977.He was 81. The cause of his death was not immediately clear. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Here's how the manhunt for the inmates came to an end Website helps people 'adult' Escaped inmates captured Sheriff: Homeowner fights off armed robbers Tampa man starts Facebook campaign to give photo back to bride Chance the Rapper hires local sign language interpreters for his shows Man suing over lottery ticket he claims he is owed money for UVA student released from North Korea in a coma Violations shut down Pasco flea market T-Tapp Tuesday More Stories Report: 7 U.S. Navy members missing after collision… Jun 16, 2017, 6:55 p.m. Coroner: Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea, other factors Jun 16, 2017, 8:57 p.m. Florida prison inmate escapes in FDC van Jun 16, 2017, 5:44 p.m.
