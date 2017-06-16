John G. Avildsen, director of 'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' has died

Director John G. Avildsen speaks onstage at a screening of 'John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs' during the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 4, 2017. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF) (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, 2017 Getty Images)

John G. Avildsen, the director of "Rocky" and "Karate Kid" has died, according to his son.

"Rocky" won Avildsen the Oscar for Best Director in 1977.

He was 81. The cause of his death was not immediately clear.

