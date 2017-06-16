WTSP
John G. Avildsen, director of 'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' has died

June 16, 2017

John G. Avildsen, the director of "Rocky" and "Karate Kid" has died, according to his son. 

"Rocky" won Avildsen the Oscar for Best Director in 1977.

He was 81. The cause of his death was not immediately clear.

 

