WTSP
Close

Judge expands exemptions from Trump travel ban

The Associated Press , WTSP 12:25 AM. EDT July 14, 2017

A federal judge in Hawaii has expanded the Trump administration's list of family relationships needed by people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries to avoid a travel ban.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson ruled Thursday that the travel ban exemptions should include grandparents, grandchildren, uncles, aunts and other relatives.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month exempted visa applicants from the ban if they can prove a "bona fide" relationship with a U.S. citizen or entity.

President Donald Trump's administration said a bona fide relationship would be a parent, spouse, fiance, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the U.S.

Hawaii filed a renewed request to expand the list.

Watson says grandparents are the "epitome" of close family members.
 

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

US judge in Hawaii leaves Trump's travel ban rules in place

WTSP

Close family, business now required for travel ban exemptions

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories