Las Vegas Police audio: Active shooter...many people down
Radio communications from the Las Vegas Police Dept. as the mass shooting unfolded Sunday night captures the frantic moments faced by law enforcement officers as they determined where the shooting was coming from and stormed the gunman's room. (AP - Oct.
Associated Press , WUSA 12:37 PM. EDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
Person of interest in disappearance, murder of woman in Winter Park apprehended
-
A military jet crashed near Cherokee National Forest
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Passenger pulled from plane
-
T-Tapp Tuesday with Teresa Tapp
-
$30,000 playhouse
-
Loverboy fan's dream comes true
More Stories
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
First victim identified in Las Vegas shootingOct. 2, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has ties to…Oct. 2, 2017, 10:07 a.m.