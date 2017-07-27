WTSP
Close

Maker of carnival ride that killed man orders shutdown

One person was killed and seven hurt when The Fire Ball crashed.

The Associated Press , WTSP 4:23 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

The manufacturer of a thrill ride that ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one person, is ordering the rides to be shut down around the world.
 
Dutch manufacturer KMG said Thursday that it's telling operators to cease operations until it can investigate and learn more about what caused the malfunction.
 
The company says there are 43 such rides around the world, including 11 in the United States. The order doesn't impact the company's other rides.
 
It says the accident Wednesday evening was the first such serious malfunction on one of the rides.
 
Authorities say the 18-year-old who was killed was a high school student who had just enlisted in the Marines.
 
Seven others, including four teenagers, were injured. Some people were hit by debris.

 

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

What we know about the 'Fire Ball' ride that malfunctioned in Ohio

WTSP

One dead, seven hurt in ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories