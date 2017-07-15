Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats

Robert Roy Farmer pleaded guilty last year to 21 felony counts of animal cruelty and one count each of misdemeanor battery and being under the influence. (Photo: CBS San Francisco)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has sentenced a 26-year-old California man to 16 years in prison for killing 21 cats, some of which he lured from people's homes.

Robert Roy Farmer pleaded guilty last year to 21 felony counts of animal cruelty and one count each of misdemeanor battery and being under the influence.

The cats began mysteriously disappearing from San Jose's Cambrian Park neighborhood in September 2015. Then cats began turning up dead, the Mercury News of San Jose reported Friday.

Farmer was arrested on October 8, 2015, as he slept in his car, CBS San Francisco reported. San Jose police found an unidentified orange tabby dead curled up in the center console, along with chunks of fur, blood, fur-covered gloves and a hunting knife.

