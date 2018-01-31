Man wins $1M in lottery, dies less than a month later

Donald Savastano was presented a $1 million check on Jan. 3. He died Friday. (Photo: WBNG)

A man who won $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket has died just weeks after winning the prize.

According to WBNG, Donald Savastano of Sydney, N.Y., won $1 million in New York Lottery's Merry Millionaire in early January.

A self-employed carpenter, he had been putting off going to a doctor because he had no insurance. Once he won the money, however, he scheduled a checkup.

That's when he found out he has stage 4 cancer in his brain and lungs.

He died Friday.

