Man wins $1M in lottery, dies less than a month later

A man who won $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket has died just weeks after winning the prize.
According to WBNG, Donald Savastano of Sydney, N.Y., won $1 million in New York Lottery's Merry Millionaire in early January.
A self-employed carpenter, he had been putting off going to a doctor because he had no insurance. Once he won the money, however, he scheduled a checkup.
That's when he found out he has stage 4 cancer in his brain and lungs.
He died Friday.
For more, read the WBNG report.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs