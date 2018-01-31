WTSP
Man wins $1M in lottery, dies less than a month later

10News Staff , WTSP 9:19 PM. EST January 31, 2018

A man who won $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket has died just weeks after winning the prize.

According to WBNG, Donald Savastano of Sydney, N.Y., won $1 million in New York Lottery's Merry Millionaire in early January.

A self-employed carpenter, he had been putting off going to a doctor because he had no insurance. Once he won the money, however, he scheduled a checkup.

That's when he found out he has stage 4 cancer in his brain and lungs. 

He died Friday.

For more, read the WBNG report.

