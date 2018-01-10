Missouri governor admits to extramarital affair: report

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admitted to having an affair. (Photo: Michael Thomas, 2017 Getty Images)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admitted Wednesday to having an extramarital affair, and a recording surfaced with the woman in which she said he tried to blackmail her to keep her silent, a TV station is reporting.

According to CBS affiliate KVOV in St. Louis, Greitens' mistress' ex-husband made a recording just days after the first sexual encounter. The station did not name her and said she has not made a statement about the incident.

On the tape, the woman said she met Greitens when she cut his hair, and that he invited her to his home. She said during their encounter he took a photo of her and threatened to release it if she spoke about the affair.

The Republican Greitens and his wife released a statement Wednesday.

"A few years ago, before Eric was elected Governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage. This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately. While we never would have wished for this pain in our marriage, or the pain that this has caused others, with God’s mercy Sheena has forgiven and we have emerged stronger. We understand that there will be some people who cannot forgive – but for those who can find it in your heart, Eric asks for your forgiveness, and we are grateful for your love, your compassion, and your prayers."

