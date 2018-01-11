Mo. governor denies slapping woman with whom he was having affair

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. (Photo: Michael Thomas, 2017 Getty Images)

The attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is denying an allegation that Greitens slapped a woman with whom he had an affair.



The Republican governor acknowledged the months-long extramarital affair late Wednesday after KMOV-TV reported he had a sexual relationship with his hairdresser in 2015. Greitens denied claims that he took nude photos of her and threatened to release them publicly if she disclosed the relationship.



Al Watkins, the attorney for the woman's ex-husband, says his client told him that Greitens slapped his ex-wife during the affair. According to Watkins, the ex-husband says Greitens became upset when the woman said she had sex with the ex-husband during a period when they were trying to reconcile.



Greitens' attorney, Jim Bennett, wrote in an email Thursday that any allegation of violence is "completely false." He says Greitens and the woman had a consensual relationship.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Thursday that no criminal complaint has been filed against Greitens, and no evidence of a crime has been presented to her office.

© 2018 WTSP-TV