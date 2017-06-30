Mother claims son's fidget spinner burst into flames

Fidget spinners have become the hot toy of the summer but one family said theirs was too hot – in fact, it burst into flames.

GARDENDALE, AL (CBSMiami) – Fidget spinners have become the hot toy of the summer but one family said theirs was too hot – in fact, it burst into flames.

Earlier this week, Kimberly Allums heard her son screaming upstairs in their home. When she raced to find out what was going on, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“He noticed that it burst into flames and he just started screaming. I was downstairs and all I heard was ‘fire, fire’ and the fidget spinner had literally, it was smoking, it was in flames,” said Allums.

She said this particular model was Bluetooth fidget spinner which plays music through built-in speakers.

Allums says the fidget spinner had been charging for less than 45 minutes when it caught fire. Her son quickly put out the fire by throwing it into a nearby sink and dousing it with water. The only damage from the fire was a section of scorched carpet.

She said she’s thankful they caught it in time because the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“We were about five to ten minutes from leaving the house for the day before this happened. So it was nothing but God that held us back because I was actually running late that morning,” said Allums.

Allums said she tried tracking down the company that sells these fidget spinners but hasn’t had any luck. On the box it says “Made in China” and that’s about it.

“Anytime, you have anything that needs to be charged, we really need to be paying attention to the manufactures of these, doing our research,” she said.

Recently, there have been warnings about fidget spinners being a choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is looking into the incidents of choking.

After making the CPSC aware of this incident, they say they are now looking into Allums’ claims about this particular model fidget spinner.

