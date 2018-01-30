Mother speaks out after video of her bullied son goes viral

Photo: Valerie Lozano

SAN ANTONIO - A fight between two students at Resnik Middle School Thursday is the source of a lot of controversy on social media.

According to Valerie Lozano, her eighth-grade son was being "bullied" during his P.E. class, with another student trying to start a fight after school.

When Lozano's son went to the coach, Lozano said the administrator did not take enough action to protect her child's safety.

Photos of the aftermath of the altercation between the two boys surfaced and has been viewed and shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Lozano said her son has ADHD, anxiety and depression, and since the incident, he can't sleep, doesn't eat, and does not want to go to school.

Lozano said she had a meeting with the school's vice principal Friday. She also told KENS 5 the coach was called to that meeting but never showed up.

In response to the incident, Southwest ISD released the following statement:

"On Thursday, Jan. 25, around 3 p.m., two students engaged in a mutual altercation that was immediately intervened by an SWISD police officer. Due to FERPA, we cannot disclose disciplinary actions taken against the students, but we can say both parties did comply with the officer's directives.

We are continuing to investigate the incident. We take student safety very seriously and monitor bullying and harassment reports as soon as we receive them."

Lozano said the district has not been returning her calls and has continued to post on Facebook. You can see video from the incident below or on Facebook here.

WARNING: The video contains graphic images and strong language.

