6 killed after vehicle hits people on bike path in Manhattan

Emergency personal respond after reports of multiple people hit by a truck after it plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York City. According to reports up to six people may have been killed. (Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Six people have died and at least nine are injured after a van drove onto a bicycle path near the World Trade Center, a source told The Associated Press.

NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible act of terror.

A rental Home Depot van drove onto the path, striking multiple people, then continued south and hit another vehicle, according to information from the NYPD. The suspect then got out of the vehicle, displayed "imitation firearms" and was shot by police and taken into custody, officials say.

The Associated Press initially reported 15 people were injured in the incident, but later corrected that number to nine.

Photo: Martin Speechley, NYPD

The incident occurred at Chambers Street and West Street, which is near a community college, a high school and a few blocks north of the Sept. 11 memorial. First responders are on the scene, according to tweets from the New York City Police Department.

The suspect is in custody. This is preliminary, more information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

At least two bodies could be seen lying motionless on the path beneath tarps near mangled bicycles.

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street says he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

Singer Josh Groban posted on Twitter that he was with his dog just half a block away and didn't see what happened but heard eight to ten quick rounds being fired off.

"Be safe with your kids out there," Groban added.

I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting. https://t.co/AvQeRv7Jha — josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD pic.twitter.com/v0nwJiqmDw — josh goblin :japanese_ogre: (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Facebook has activated its 'safety check' feature following the deadly incident. Those in the New York City area may be prompted to click an "I'm safe" button that will let friends and family know they are okay.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president and New York native has been briefed by White House chief of staff John Kelly and "will be continually updated as more details are known."

Sanders says, "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

