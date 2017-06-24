Need flip flops? Get some for $1 at Old Navy June 24

You can never have too many pairs of flip flops.
And Saturday is the day to stock up during Old Navy’s annual $1 flip flop sale.
During the one-day event, select styles of the popular footwear in solid colors are just $1 a pair. The flip flops usually cost $3.94 each.
There’s a limit of 10 pairs “per transaction,” according to an Old Navy email, and flip flops will be available while supplies last.
Some stores will open early at 7 a.m. Check with your closest store to confirm store hours.
You ready for the biggest 📢of the summer? ☀️$1 Flip-Flops drop June 24th, in-store & online!☀️ pic.twitter.com/7YgjX0r3SV— Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) June 14, 2017
The deal also is available online at OldNavy.com only on June 24.
