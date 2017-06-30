Police: Gunman dead after shooting inside New York City hospital

Authorities say multiple people have been shot inside a New York City hospital and one shooter is dead.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Police had no immediate information on whether anyone else besides the shooter was killed.

The New York Times said at least three doctors were shot, according to a fire department official.

Photos tweeted from the scene showed a large police presence outside the building.

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City. The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse and that more information will follow.

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

#BREAKING NYPD is responding to reports of gunfire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center In New York pic.twitter.com/aJMMrrSWnX — Alex Hooper (@alex__hooper) June 30, 2017

Mayor has just been briefed on extremely preliminary info. Very fluid situation. https://t.co/56oSAipcLT — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) June 30, 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

© 2017 Associated Press