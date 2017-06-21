Officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown confers Oct. 26, 2016, with his lawyer in preliminary court on sexual assault charges. He also is the officer who fatally shot Sylville Smith on Aug. 13, which spurred two days of unrest in Milwaukee. (Photo: Michael Sears, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel))

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee jury has acquitted a former police officer of first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting of a black man last year that ignited riots in the city.



Jurors on Wednesday found that Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was justified when he shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a brief foot chase following a traffic stop Aug. 23.

Smith's family members stormed out of a courtroom after the officer was acquitted.



Smith's family members were shouting and cursing as they left the courtroom as soon as the verdict was read. They were escorted out by a group of sheriff's deputies. One man was held back by the family as he screamed obscenities at a deputy.

Smith had a gun when he ran, but prosecutors said Smith had thrown the weapon over a fence and was defenseless when Heaggan-Brown fired the shot that killed him.



Heaggan-Brown's attorneys argued the officer had to act quickly to defend himself. Bodycam footage showed 1.69 seconds passed between a shot that hit Smith in the arm - as he appeared to be tossing his gun - and the one that hit his chest.

