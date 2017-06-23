WTSP
Officials: Over 100 feared buried in China landslide

The Associated Press , WTSP 11:58 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

BEIJING (AP) - A county government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes.
 
The government of Mao county in Sichuan province says the landslide from a mountain fell onto the village of Xinmo at about 6 a.m. Saturday. It blocked a 2 kilometer (1.24 mile)-section of a river.
 
The county government's website says search and rescue efforts are under way.
 
Photos posted on the site showed piles of rubble and large rocks and emergency responders helping a woman by the road.
 

