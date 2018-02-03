Old Navy fires 3 Iowa employees after viral Facebook post alleging racial profiling

An Old Navy clothing store is seen in Springfield, Virginia, October 23, 2014. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Old Navy has fired three employees involved in the incident that led a man to say he was racially profiled at the store's Jordan Creek location in Iowa.

James Conley III, 29, shared a series of videos on Facebook Tuesday showing a West Des Moines Old Navy employee accusing him of stealing a jacket, sparking outrage. The post — and Conley's reaction — has been shared more than 148,000 times on Facebook as of Saturday evening.

In a Saturday post on the company's Facebook page, the store apologized to Conley by name.

"The situation was a violation of our policies and values, and we apologize to both Mr. Conley and to those we’ve disappointed," read the post. "All of our customers deserve to be treated with respect."

Earlier this week an Old Navy customer, James Conley III, had an unacceptable experience in our Jordan Creek, Iowa... Posted by Old Navy on Saturday, February 3, 2018

Conley interacted with several employees during the incident. One was a store supervisor, who checked the security camera footage to verify that the jacket belonged to Conley. According to the post, three employees involved were fired after a "thorough investigation."

After the post went viral Tuesday, the West Des Moines store was closed Wednesday.

Gap Inc., which owns Old Navy, says in its customer bill of rights, published at GapInc.com, that "profiling is an unacceptable practice and will not be tolerated."

Old Navy restated the sentiment in their post: "We take this matter - and every conversation around equality - very seriously. Old Navy is committed to ensuring that our stores are an environment where everyone feels welcome."

Conley could not immediately be reached for comment about the firing of the three employees.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved