One dead, six hurt in ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

CBS , WTSP 8:11 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio - One person has died and another six were injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

The malfunction happened Wednesday evening.

Of the six injured, five were listed in critical condition. The last was in stable condition.

Authorities did not confirm what ride had the malfunction.

