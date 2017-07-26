One dead, six hurt in ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

police tape graphic

COLUMBUS, Ohio - One person has died and another six were injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

The malfunction happened Wednesday evening.

Of the six injured, five were listed in critical condition. The last was in stable condition.

Authorities did not confirm what ride had the malfunction.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

