Passenger: British Airways had me sit on urine-soaked seat for 11-hour flight

A British Airways passenger claims the airline left him with a urine-soaked seat during an 11-hour international flight.

Andrew Wilkinson of London had boarded a flight at Heathrow Airport when he noticed a "wet patch" on his assigned seat "the size of two decks of cards laid side by side," he told British tabloid the Mirror.

Wilkinson soon realized it wasn't water. The 39-year-old alerted a flight attendant who "agreed it was wee" and apologized, as he told the newspaper. She then reportedly returned with seat wipes from the plane's restroom and instructed Wilkinson to clean it up himself.

"I said to the stewardess: 'You are obviously going to move me into business, aren't you? I can't really sit here,'" Wilkinson told the Mirror.

"She said she would see what she would do, but I wasn't moved."

By the end of his daylong flight to Cape Town, Wilkinson said he "could feel it seeping into his jeans." The blanket he had covered his seat with apparently failed.

Wilkinson paid about $1,500 for the experience, he said.

To make up for his less-than-golden seat, British Airways offered him 5,000 frequent flyer points — enough for a short trip to Paris, one way, the newspaper noted.

British Airways expressed regret over the incident in a statement to Inc.: "We were very concerned to hear about this and have been in touch with our customer to apologize and make amends."

