Five dead after shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

Five people were killed and another wounded Sunday in a shooting rampage in a small town 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said the bodies of three men and two women were found at or near a car wash in Melcroft at about 3 a.m. ET. The facts were still being sorted out, but it was possible the shooter was among the victims, police said.

"There is no threat to the community, no imminent danger," police said in a statement. The identity of the victims were not immediately available, police said.

Melcroft is an unincorporated area of Fayette County, which borders Maryland and West Virginia.

