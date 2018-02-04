Pink sings Super Bowl national anthem despite having the flu

Pink sings the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

When Pink, the Super Bowl national anthem performer, learned that the Eagles would be playing in the big game this year, she couldn't believe her good fortune. Then, the Philadelphia native had some bad luck.

On Saturday, she posted on Instagram that she was struggling with the flu. "I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come," she said. "And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!"

But the show must go on!

Pink took the mike, and quickly spit out either a cough drop or chewing gum, and made it through an emotional song. She didn't quite his the high note in the song's sweeping finale, but she had plenty of fans in tears.

