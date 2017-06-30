Police: 1 killed in N.Y. hospital shooting; gunman is dead

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital (Photo: Google Earth)

Law enforcement official says a gunman inside New York City hospital killed at least one before apparently killing himself Friday.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx. Officials said at least two people were shot in the incident.

The hospital was placed on lockdown and doctors and nurses were said to be barricaded in the hospital.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.

Images posted on social media showed some people in hospital rooms had erected impromptu barriers against the doors.

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City.

The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

