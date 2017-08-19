Police say mom burned son, locked him in dog cage on leash

Arwen Kuhn is accused of abusing a 3-year-old in her Pennsylvania home.

ST. MARYS, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.

Police in St. Marys charged Arwen Kuhn last week with a slew of charges including aggravated assault, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor and endangering the welfare of children.

According to a police affidavit, the child's dad told officers he dropped the boy off at Kuhn's house for three days last year. He says when he picked the child up he noticed a scab on his bellybutton and bruises on his head. That's when he took him to a hospital.

Hospital officials say the boy had chemical burns on his stomach and feet, along with bruises on his leg, back and forehead, according to CBS affiliate WHP-TV.

Investigators say they determined 38-year-old Kuhn dropped the child on his stomach and burned him with chemicals, in addition to keeping him on a leash and locking him in a dog cage.

WHP-TV reports the mother admitted to spraying peroxide in her son's eyes. She said she put him on the leash to keep him from getting candy.

