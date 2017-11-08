Report: Bergdahl may be eligible for $300K in back pay

In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl poses in front of an American flag. Officials say Bergdahl, the only American soldier held prisoner in Afghanistan, was exchanged for 5 Taliban commanders held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Photo: U.S. Army, 2014 U.S. Army)

Bowe Bergdahl avoided jail time for walking off base in Afghanistan. Now he may be able to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in pay, according to a report.

The Military Times says when Bergdahl, who was given a dishonorable discharge and reduced in rank to a private on Nov. 3, was captured by the Taliban in 2009, he became eligible for the extra pay available to captive troops.

The newspaper said the captive pay, coupled with his basic and deployment pay, could total more than $300,000.

On Nov. 3, the judge ordered Bergdahl to forfeit pay equal to $1,000 per month for 10 months, but said nothing about other pay.

A G-1 spokesman told The Army Times said Bergdahl's pay has not been calculated yet.

For more, read The Military Times report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV