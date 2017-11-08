Church shooting suspect may have ordered guns online before fleeing facility

Yearbook photo of Devin Kelley

We now know when Devin Patrick Kelley escaped from a mental health hospital near the Texas and New Mexico border in 2012, he was trying to travel back to San Antonio.

Kelley left the Peak Behavioral Health Hospital, in Saint Teresa, New Mexico with his wallet and credit card. Police said Kelley paid for a Greyhound bus ticket home.



The search for Kelley lasted just over an hour and a half. A 911 call reporting Kelley was missing happened at 10:49 PM on June 7, 2012. Police found Kelley waiting at an El Paso bus station, at 12:30 in the morning.



According to new police documents detailing the search from June 2012, Kelley told other patients being treated at the hospital he’d ordered guns online, 48 to 72 hours before he fled the mental health treatment facility.



At the hospital, Kelley had been listed as high-risk patient, a danger to himself and to others. The report says he was taking medication for ADHD, anxiety, and depression.



While Kelley was on the run, 911 dispatchers working for the Sunland Springs Police Department in New Mexico called to alert Hollaman Air Force Base, that Kelley had left the hospital.



Kelley had made threats against higher-ranking military officials at Hollaman, according to a report from the El Paso Police department, which added Kelley had been caught sneaking weapons on to the facility.



