Reports: WWE's Vince McMahon to announce return of XFL

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

World Wrestling Entertainment announced that founder Vince McMahon will make "a major sports announcement" on Thursday, which will likely mark the return of the XFL.

ESPN reported that McMahon is attempting to start another professional football league, and CBS Sports reported that "the return of the XFL will be made official Thursday," adding that the league is not expected to start again until 2020.

McMahon is set to make the announcement at 3 p.m. ET.

There has long been speculation about a possible return of the XFL, a joint venture between WWE and NBC that lasted just one season (2001). McMahon said in an ESPN documentary last year that he had thought about the idea, and WWE issued a statement with another hint in December.

"Vince McMahon has established and is personally funding a separate entity from WWE, Alpha Entertainment, to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football," the statement read. "Mr. McMahon has nothing further to announce at this time."

Alpha Entertainment filed trademarks for "XFL" last month, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records.

