WWE legend Ric Flair shares details of health scare

Former wrestler Ric Flair attends Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WWE legend Ric Flair opened up about his recent near-death scare in an interview on ESPN's Dan Le Batard Show on Thursday morning.

"Ten days on life support, it'll wake you up, man," Flair said during the interview.

"What I remember was that I couldn't talk, but I could hear people talking about me. Which is even scarier ... My daughters told me that (the doctor) said to go in and say goodbye to your daddy, he's not going to make it."

The 68-year-old Flair, who also shared recovery details with People magazine early in the week, discussed his battle and recovery from alcoholism.

"Between 3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze — soda or a splash of cranberry — every day. Like 20 drinks a day," he said, describing his years of drinking habits that led to his sudden and serious health scare.

Flair's fiancée took him to the hospital Aug. 11 due to an upset stomach. By Aug. 14, he was on life support and went into a medically induced coma.

"They told my kids that everything had shut down -- kidney failure, congestive heart failure, everything shut down," Flair said.

Flair, who now has a pacemaker, is working through physical therapy and rehab for his motor skills.

He said his battle with alcoholism was mostly a product of his alter-ego, the wrestling character Ric Flair, and that he only drank in social settings — most notably after shows when traveling the country for the National Wrestling Alliance. Flair said he never drank alone.

After the experience, Flair expressed a new perspective.

"I'm happy for the people who put up with my bull (expletive) over there, because I was hard to get along with, man," said Flair.

