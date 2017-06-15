Scalise has 3rd surgery, remains in critical condition

U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise underwent a third surgery Thursday at a Washington D.C. hospital after sustaining a gunshot to his left hip during the shooting that unfolded a day earlier during baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Louisiana Republican's office confirmed the third surgery, which took place at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a Level I trauma center. As of Thursday morning, he was still in critical condition.

In a statement released late Wednesday, hours after the shooting, the hospital said Scalise underwent "immediate surgery" when he arrived to the hospital and underwent a procedure to stop bleeding.

"He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations," the statement said.

A single bullet traveled across Scalise's pelvis, fractured bones, injured internal organs and caused severe bleeding, the hospital said, and he was transported in shock to the medical center.

Scalise, 51, was one of four people shot by the gunman Wednesday. The others were Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner, who was shot in the ankle; Matt Mika, a Tyson Foods lobbyist, who's in intensive care with chest wounds; and congressional staffer Zachary Barth, who was hit in the leg and is out of the hospital. Barth's boss, Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, twisted his ankle during the shooting, and Capitol Police Officer David Bailey also sustained a minor injury.

Mika, who had also been in critical condition, is now in serious condition, which is an improvement, according to a spokeswoman for George Washington University Hospital.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the hospital Wednesday night, and the president said in remarks Thursday that Scalise is "in some trouble."

A fellow congressman from Louisiana, Democrat Cedric Richmond, said that he has visited Scalise twice in the hospital and plans to visit again before playing in the Congressional Baseball Game Thursday night.

Asked if he's confident Scalise will pull through, Richmond told reporters Thursday, "I'm prayerful he will pull through."

