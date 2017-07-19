Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

Arizona senator John McCain announced in a statement Wednesday night that he has brain cancer after doctors found a tumor following a procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye.
Doctors at the Mayo Clinic identified the tumor, which was associated with the blood clot, as an aggressive form of cancer called glioblastoma.
Treatment may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, according to Senator McCain's statement.
His office said the senator's underlying health is "excellent" and he remains in good spirits as he reviews treatment options.
Senator McCain's daughter Meghan McCain released a statement of support for her father on Wednesday night, calling him her "refuge," "confidante," and "rock."
Statement regarding my father @SenJohnMcCain: pic.twitter.com/SMte9Hkwkq— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 20, 2017
