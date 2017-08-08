Shocking video shows jogger push woman in front of bus

This jogger pushed down a woman into the road, video shows.

British police are looking for a runner who knocked a woman into the path of an oncoming bus Friday morning.

The man, described as early to mid 30s with brown eyes and short brown hair, can be seen running into a woman on Putney Bridge in West London in surveillance video released by Metropolitan Police. The 33-year-old woman was then launched into the road in front of an oncoming bus. Video shows the bus swerving to avoid hitting her.

"The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road," Sgt. Mat Knowles, investigating officer from the Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team, said in a release. "It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle."

The man kept running, appearing unfazed. Meanwhile, the bus stopped and passengers checked on the woman who narrowly missed a severe injury, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the ordeal is that the jogger was spotted back on the bridge 15 minutes later, completing his run.

"The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging," the police statement said.

