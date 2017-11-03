Snoop Dogg stands over Trump's dead body on album cover

DJ Snoopadelic aka Snoop Dogg at MERRY JANE's kick off Loud & Clear campaign at a Los Angeles dinner event on September 13, 2017. (Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx, 2017 Getty Images)

An album cover image posted to Snoop Dogg's Instagram account showing the rapper looking down on what appears to be the dead body of President Donald Trump has been removed from the platform.

The cover of the "Make America Crip Again" EP shows the rapper looking on as a body covered with a U.S. flag lies on a gurney with a toe tag reading "TRUMP." The image is a play on the cover for Ice Cube's 1991 album "Death Certificate."

A post shared by KingEvoTheDon (@kingevothedon12) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

The photo was shared by Snoop Dogg Tuesday and later removed.

Snoop Dogg drew a rebuke from Trump on Twitter in March after releasing a music video in which he pointed a toy gun at a clown dressed like the president and pulled the trigger.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press