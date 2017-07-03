Close South Korean military: North Korea test fires ballistic missile Associated Press , TEGNA 9:13 PM. EDT July 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST The South Korean military said Monday that North Korea launched a ballistic missile as a part of a string of test-firings in recent months. This is a developing story © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Missing Texas girl found dead Community struggles to make sense of Shavon Randle's death Woman rescues neighbor from attacker Man kills teen in road rage incident Fourth of July weekend events through the Tampa Bay area Search for missing swimmer suspended Texas police offer treated to magic show Pit bulls get out of house window, attack two people Corigs taking over Tampa Bay Downs Pregnant Fort Myers woman delivers baby after lightning strike, remains in critical condition More Stories City of Sarasota considers temporary ban on… Jul. 3, 2017, 6:42 p.m. President Trump is changing what it mean to be… Jul. 3, 2017, 6:33 p.m. Baby dies after being left in hot car in Florida Jul. 3, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
