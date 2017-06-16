Steve Harvey tells Flint caller: 'Enjoy your nice brown glass of water'

Steve Harvey speaks with the media at Trump Tower on January 13, 2017 in New York. / AFP / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH)

Steve Harvey is catching criticism for comments he apparently made on his morning radio show this week about the Flint water crisis.

The comedian and host of Family Feud took a call Wednesday on The Steve Harvey Morning Show from a Flint man who told Harvey that Cleveland didn't "deserve jack" following the Cavaliers' NBA finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Harvey, who lived in Cleveland at one point growing up and is a Cavaliers fan, took offense to the comment — and allegedly began attacking the caller's home city.

"You from Flint?" Harvey asked, according to listener accounts of the interaction. "That's why y'all ain't even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn't have lead in it?"

One listener began recording the radio show after that comment. You can hear co-hosts laughing and telling Harvey to "reel it in" after what he just said.

"I wasn't talking about the city of Flint, I was talking about him," Harvey responded, then later: "He going to call in, say Cleveland don't deserve jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water."

The caller stayed on the line but, before he hung up, Harvey said "one more thing. ... Enjoy your nice brown glass of water," to the shock of his co-hosts.

On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced involuntary manslaughter charges for five officials in connection with the Flint water crisis. So far, 15 people have been charged for their roles in the crisis.

