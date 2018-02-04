WTSP
Super Bowl 2018: Eagles score first touchdown of the game

SportsPulse: Our NFL experts make their final predictions on who's going to win Super Bowl LII. The real question is who's gutsy enough to take the Eagles. USA TODAY Sports

Associated Press , TEGNA 7:05 PM. EST February 04, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LII on Sunday from Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium.

Replicating what we saw in the NFC Championship Game, Eagles coach Doug Pederson and quaterback Nick Foles are showing complete willingness to attack downfield. This time, Foles found Alshon Jeffery for a 34-yard TD to reclaim the lead, though Elliott missed the field goal wide right.

That came after both the Eagles and the Patriots scored field goals, making the score Eagles 9, Patriots 3.

 

