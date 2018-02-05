Teen girl reunited with family after disappearance has died

Heaven Cox, 15, of Mauriceville has been missing since November 26, 2017.

SAN ANTONIO - A 15-year-old girl from the Beaumont area recently reunited with her family after has died.

Heaven Cox disappeared from her Orange County, Texas, home back in November, sparking a nationwide search. It was suspected she had left with someone who preyed on her on the internet.

Her family announced she had been found safe on November 30 and she was reunited with her family.

Her mother posted on Facebook to announce her death on Saturday, saying "Our sweet Heaven left us to be with Jesus this afternoon around 4:00. Some bright lights are not meant for this dark and cruel world. I know that Dusty and Gracie were there to welcome her. Sing with the angels sweet girl. I love you."

Her family did not give her cause of death.

© 2018 KENS-TV