Terry Crews meets with police after alleging exec groped him

Terry Crews (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2009 Getty Images)

Terry Crews visited the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday, USA TODAY has confirmed.

It is not clear if the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's meeting involved formalizing his previously stated sexual assault allegations against a Hollywood executive.

"Today Terry Crews met with officers from LAPD's Hollywood station," Officer Sal Ramirez, LAPD public information officer, told USA TODAY in a statement. "As of now we have not been advised of what that meeting entailed. We will provide any additional information on this matter as soon as it becomes available to us."

USA TODAY has reached out to Crews' representative for comment.

On Oct. 10, Crews took to Twitter and said "a high-level Hollywood executive ... groped my privates" at an event. Crews tweeted that he contemplated fighting the man, but "thought twice about how the whole thing would appear."

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety have reported that top William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit, who is on leave from the agency, has been identified as the unnamed executive. Venit does not represent Crews.

At the time, Crews said he was coming forward because the scorching allegations of sexual harassment against Oscar-winning movie producer Harvey Weinstein were causing "PTSD."

"Why?" Crews wrote. "Because this kind of thing happened to ME."

Crews went on to state that he did not take action at the time out of fear of being "ostracized," reasoning it was "par (for) the course when the predator has power (and) influence."

"I let it go," he said. "And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go."

Sexual misconduct allegations inside Hollywood have continued to swell. To date, 79 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or rape, and 14 men have come forward with allegations against Kevin Spacey.

If you have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct while working in the entertainment industry, we’d like to hear from you. Send us a secure tip using the instructions at newstips.usatoday.com.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM