Texas homeowner shoots intruder as Harvey makes landfall

A man broke into a Corpus Christi, Texas, home just as Category 4 Hurricane Harvey barreled into the Texas Gulf Coast on Friday evening, causing the homeowner to shoot him.

It happened about 11 p.m. CST, an hour after the storm made landfall with 130-mph winds, in a residential part of the Gulf Coast city.

Corpus Christi police say the man had broken into the house and was shot by the homeowner. Officers found a man at the scene who had been shot in the head.

The devastating storm left more than 100,000 area residents without power. It's unknown whether the homeowner had power at the time of the break-in.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His age and condition were not immediately available. Although police said he was coherent when he went to the hospital.

