Texas student charged with murder in campus officer's death

This Oct. 10, 2017 photo provided by the Lubbock County jail shows Hollis Daniels, who was charged with the murder of a campus officer at Texas Tech. (Photo: Lubbock County jail)

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (AP) - A 19-year-old university student in West Texas was charged early Tuesday with capital murder of a peace officer in the fatal shooting of a police officer at the campus police station, where he was being questioned in a drug-related case, authorities said.

According to a Texas Tech University statement, campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and, upon entering the room, found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then took the suspect to the police station for a standard debriefing and to prepare to take him to the Lubbock County jail, Texas Tech police Chief Kyle Bonath said.

"During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer," Bonath said. "The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended by ... (campus police) near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum."

The suspect, identified by the university as Hollis Daniels, was tackled by officers in a parking lot adjacent to the coliseum.

It is not clear if Daniels had the gun on him when he was taken to the police station or if he took the weapon from an officer. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

"The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community," said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. "I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sherriff's Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement about the shooting late Monday, saying "hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed." Abbott also said he had mobilized state law enforcement resources to aid in the investigation.

Texas Tech is a public research university in the city of Lubbock.

